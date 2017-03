A crash involving a semi-truck shut down all southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway in Riverside on Monday.The accident occurred shortly after noon near the Van Buren Boulevard exit. The southbound 215 Freeway was closed between Van Buren Boulevard and Harley Knox Boulevard.Traffic was backed up to the 60 Freeway.Emergency officials said the driver of the semi was successfully extricated from the wreckage.The cause of the crash was not immediately known.