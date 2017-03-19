TRAFFIC

Toll lanes to open on 91 Fwy Monday in time for morning commute in Corona

EMBED </>More News Videos

Express toll lanes on the 91 Freeway in Corona will be opening up Monday morning in an effort to ease congestion on the stretch of highway dubbed "The Corona Crawl." (KABC)

By
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Express toll lanes on the 91 Freeway in Corona will be opening up Monday morning in an effort to ease congestion on the stretch of highway dubbed "The Corona Crawl."

Construction closures and a backup continued late Sunday evening as crews worked tirelessly to get the lanes open in time.

The $1.4-billion project began in spring 2014. There will now be two tolled express lanes in each direction of the freeway to handle more traffic.

Close to 219,000 cars pass through the stretch of road every day, according to Caltrans, so the new lanes should help commuters.

The westbound lanes are expected to be open by 4 a.m., while the eastbound lanes will open by 5 a.m.

All that is needed to use the toll lanes is a transponder. For more information you can visit: sr91project.info/tolled-express-lanes.
Related Topics:
trafficfreewayroad closuretoll roadtraffic delayroad safetyconstructioncommutingCoronaRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Toll lanes to open on each side of 91 Fwy in Corona next week
TRAFFIC
Toll lanes to open on each side of 91 Fwy in Corona next week
Crash snarls traffic on NB 101 Fwy in Sherman Oaks
Semi-truck crash shuts down SB 215 Fwy in Riverside
Los Angeles is world's most congested city, study finds
More Traffic
Top Stories
Family holds vigil for man killed in Anaheim hit-and-run
UCLA advances to Sweet 16 in 79-67 win over Cincinnati
President of Uber leaves after 6 months on job
Man found shot to death in Lawndale
Investigation underway after little girl found unresponsive in Victorville
Boy, 1, survives 25-foot fall into water in Aztec Falls
USC loses against Baylor, 82-78; pushed out of NCAA tourney
Show More
Police, teens discuss race relations at NAACP Long Beach event
Man killed in suspected gang-related shooting in Duarte
More than 24,000 participate in 2017 LA Marathon
Confederate flag flies next to NCAA arena in South Carolina
Man kills pregnant wife with sword, cites 'hybrid human threat'
More News
Top Video
Family holds vigil for man killed in Anaheim hit-and-run
Good Samaritan rescues 2 from dramatic, fiery crash in Cerritos
OC waiter fired after asking diners for proof of residency
More than 24,000 participate in 2017 LA Marathon
More Video