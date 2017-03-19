CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --Express toll lanes on the 91 Freeway in Corona will be opening up Monday morning in an effort to ease congestion on the stretch of highway dubbed "The Corona Crawl."
Construction closures and a backup continued late Sunday evening as crews worked tirelessly to get the lanes open in time.
The $1.4-billion project began in spring 2014. There will now be two tolled express lanes in each direction of the freeway to handle more traffic.
Close to 219,000 cars pass through the stretch of road every day, according to Caltrans, so the new lanes should help commuters.
The westbound lanes are expected to be open by 4 a.m., while the eastbound lanes will open by 5 a.m.
All that is needed to use the toll lanes is a transponder. For more information you can visit: sr91project.info/tolled-express-lanes.