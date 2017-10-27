TRAFFIC

Traffic backed up for miles after multi-car crash on EB 134 Fwy in Burbank

Lights from cars showed the large traffic delay on the eastbound 134 Freeway at the 5 Freeway interchange in Burbank following a car crash on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. (KABC)

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
Four lanes of the eastbound 134 Freeway at the 5 Freeway interchange in Burbank were blocked following a multiple-car crash, which caused a traffic backup for miles Friday night.

The crash was reported around 7:50 p.m. and only the carpool lane was left open as authorities gathered at the scene.

It was unclear how many cars were involved in the crash or how many people may have been injured.

The SigAlert was issued for an unknown duration of time.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed a long line of white lights on the eastbound 134 Freeway as cars slowly trudged through the single-lane roadway.

No further details were immediately released.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcar crashtraffic delayfreewayI-5CHPBurbankLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
DUI suspect arrested after bicyclist killed in Koreatown
Transition road reopens after big rig crash in downtown LA
Head-on crash shuts down Malibu Canyon Road
2 killed in fiery crash on Shoreline Drive in Long Beach
More Traffic
Top Stories
OC woman receives life-saving stem cell transplant after US gov't battle
Loved ones mourn loss of OC woman who died at Joshua Tree
Brea protester hit by car says driver "was mad"
Flag-raising ceremony takes place at new OC veterans cemetery
Evacuations lifted in 700-acre Wildomar Fire
Alarm scares off Monterey Park burglar suspects
Stan Lee's Comic Con kicks off in LA
Grand Central Market lauded for role in LA history as it turns 100
Show More
Bruce Paddock pleads not guilty in child porn case
Iowa family adopts 69-year-old man
Valley Glen jogger fights off attacker; suspect sought
Actor David Arquette auctioning personal items for LA charity
CHP officer charged in LA County with possession of child porn
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos