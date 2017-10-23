TRAFFIC

Jackknifed big rig forces hourslong closure of freeway transition road in downtown LA

A major freeway transition road was shut down early Monday morning after a semi-truck overturned in downtown Los Angeles, officials said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A major freeway transition road was shut down for more than five hours early Monday morning in downtown Los Angeles after a semi-truck overturned and spilled garbage onto a parking lot below.

The big rig crashed shortly before 3 a.m. and prompted the California Highway Patrol to close the ramp between the westbound 10 Freeway and northbound 110 Freeway, near the Los Angeles Convention Center.

There were no reports of injuries.

The highway patrol issued a SigAlert at the scene and requested sand from Caltrans to sop up oil spilled in the incident. Meanwhile, crews used three large cranes to turn the semitrailer upright.

The cause of the crash was unknown.

The transition road was reopened shortly after 8 a.m., according to a CHP incident log.
Firefighters knock down Tujunga blaze
38 accuse writer/director James Toback of sexual harassment
New York City hotel sells $1,000 bagel
Family asks for help solving fatal Sylmar hit-run
Farmers row giant pumpkins in Oregon regatta
