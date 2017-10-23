A major freeway transition road was shut down for more than five hours early Monday morning in downtown Los Angeles after a semi-truck overturned and spilled garbage onto a parking lot below.The big rig crashed shortly before 3 a.m. and prompted the California Highway Patrol to close the ramp between the westbound 10 Freeway and northbound 110 Freeway, near the Los Angeles Convention Center.There were no reports of injuries.The highway patrol issued a SigAlert at the scene and requested sand from Caltrans to sop up oil spilled in the incident. Meanwhile, crews used three large cranes to turn the semitrailer upright.The cause of the crash was unknown.The transition road was reopened shortly after 8 a.m., according to a CHP incident log.