VIDEO: Passenger hangs from fast-moving car on Atlantic City Expressway

Dangerous driving stunt caught on camera along Atlantic City Expressway.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. --
A WPVI-TV viewer recorded a shocking sight on a New Jersey road that has prompted a police investigation.

The viewer said he was riding through Egg Harbor on Tuesday afternoon when he spotted a young man hanging almost completely out of a car window as it sped down the Atlantic City Expressway.

He said the SUV was going at least 80 mph as the shirtless passenger pumped his fists, holding onto the car roof with one hand.

New Jersey State Police were called out after witnesses spotted the stunt, but the SUV was already gone.

Authorities were examining the video in an attempt to track down the car and the reckless passenger.
