Waze Carpool expanding across California

By ABC7.com staff
Waze, the world's largest traffic and navigation app, is expanding Waze Carpool to all of California.

With this feature, Californians can request rides in real time or schedule one in advance.

Carpool matches one rider to one driver for a one-way ride. It's available any time of day, but you can only have two rides per day: One to your destination, and the other home from your destination. No extra stops are allowed along the way.

All passengers must be at least 18 or older.

Waze said the expansion is about using technology to try and ease congestion.

"With Waze Carpool, we're giving Waze drivers the opportunity to add riders and help take cars off the road...using that space, much like somebody who uses Airbnb who would rent out their home in their house," said Josh Fried, head of Waze Carpool.

When you request a ride or look for a passenger, you'll be able to see who Waze is pairing you up with. You can then either accept or deny that person.

Riders and drivers will pay about 50 cents per mile to cover costs. The company is not taking a commission, only facilitating the process.
