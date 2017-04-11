TRAFFIC

Woman found dead inside car on side of I-10 in El Monte, all EB lanes closed

The California Highway Patrol says officers are investigating a possible homicide that has required the closure of all eastbound lanes of I-10 in El Monte near Peck Road. (KABC)

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
All eastbound lanes of the I-10 east of Peck Road in El Monte are blocked "until further notice," according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the closure is due to an investigation related to a possible homicide. The El Monte Police Department has said that they are assisting the CHP.

Officers appeared to be walking the highway with flashlights before daybreak. A white car with a yellow covering over the driver's side window could be seen by the side of the highway.

According to the CHP, a Latina woman was found dead inside the vehicle with injuries that led investigators to believe foul play was involved. No other cars were involved, according to the CHP.

Officers are allowing a few cars through the HOV lane, but will be diverting most cars at previous exits, including Valley Boulevard and Garvey.

This story is developing. Check back for more information as it becomes available.
