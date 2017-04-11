TRAFFIC

Woman found dead inside car on side of I-10 in El Monte, some EB lanes remain closed

Most eastbound lanes of the I-10 east of Peck Road in El Monte are blocked until further notice, according to the California Highway Patrol. (KABC)

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
Two eastbound lanes of the I-10 east of Peck Road in El Monte have reopened after being blocked for hours Tuesday morning due to an ongoing homicide investigation, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 30-year-old woman was found dead inside a vehicle on the side of I-10 before daybreak, according to the CHP.

According to the CHP, the Latina woman was found inside the vehicle by a passing tow truck driver with injuries that led investigators to believe foul play was involved. No other cars were involved, according to the CHP.

Before dawn, Officers appeared to be searching the roadway with flashlights. A white car with a yellow covering over the driver's side window could be seen by the side of the highway.

Officers are allowing cars through the HOV lane and one left lane is open, but the CHP is advising most cars to reroute at previous exits, including Valley Boulevard and Garvey.
This story is developing. Check back for more information as it becomes available.
