TRAFFIC

Woman found dead inside car on side of I-10 in El Monte, freeway reopened

EMBED </>More News Videos

Most eastbound lanes of the I-10 east of Peck Road in El Monte are blocked until further notice, according to the California Highway Patrol. (KABC)

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman was found dead inside a vehicle on the side of the eastbound I-10 freeway in El Monte, causing an hours-long closure during the investigation Tuesday morning.

A woman in her mid-30s was found on the side of I-10 before daybreak, according to the CHP.

The Latina woman was found inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said. She was found by a passing tow truck driver. No other cars were involved, according to the CHP.

Before dawn, Officers appeared to be searching the roadway with flashlights. A white car with a yellow covering over the driver's side window could be seen by the side of the highway.

The freeway was shut down for hours and reopened shortly before 2 p.m.
Related Topics:
traffictraffichomicidehomicide investigationI-10freewayLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyEl Monte
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
CA Legislature passes Gov. Brown's $52B plan to fix roads, hike gas taxes
California gas tax, fee hike vote nears
SB 2 Fwy reopened in Glassell Park after crash involving milk tanker
Brown pushes for statewide gas tax increase plan in Riverside
More Traffic
Top Stories
Details emerge about gunman in San Bernardino school shooting
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
United CEO: 'No one should ever be mistreated this way'
Escapee search temporarily locks down San Gabriel High School
Spicer's Hitler, 'Holocaust center' comments raise eyebrows
San Bernardino pastor rallies community after shooting
In wake of San Bernardino school shooting, community organizes vigil
Show More
San Bernardino shooting: wife left gunman after he showed 'other side'
Attack survivor finally goes to prom 9 years later
United slammed on Twitter for overbooked flight incident
Meet Bogey the baby giraffe
Pet of the Week: Miniature pinscher mix named Rosie
More News
Top Video
Details emerge about gunman in San Bernardino school shooting
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
Spicer's Hitler, 'Holocaust center' comments raise eyebrows
San Bernardino pastor rallies community after shooting
More Video