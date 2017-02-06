  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
TRAFFIC

Wrecks pile up on rain-drenched Inland Empire freeways

EMBED </>More News Videos

The latest storm drenched the freeways in Inland Empire, where wrecks created traffic messes for commuters on Monday. (KABC)

By
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --
The latest storm drenched the freeways in Inland Empire, where wrecks created traffic messes for commuters on Monday.

A crash involving a jackknifed big rig blocked multiple lanes on the eastbound 10 Freeway near 9th Street in Colton, backing up traffic for miles.

In Jurupa Valley, a van swung off the side of the westbound 60 Freeway and slammed into a nearby hillside. The wreck caused heavy traffic along the westbound 60 Freeway near Rubidoux.

7-Day forecast for Southern California

Traffic on the southbound 15 Freeway was also snarled due to another jackknifed big rig just south of the 91 Freeway in Corona. The wreck and the resulting fuel leak created a hazmat situation, closing all southbound lanes for approximately 1 hour.

Another crash involving a jackknifed big rig and multiple vehicles was also reported along the southbound 215 Freeway in San Bernardino.

The storm was expected to drop between 3/4 of an inch to 1 inch of rain in the Inland Empire. The chance of rain continues through Tuesday, and conditions were expected to dry out by Wednesday.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
Related Topics:
trafficfuel spilltraffic delaytraffic accidentroad closurecaltransCoronaRiverside CountyJurupa ValleyColtonSan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Several lanes closed on 405 North in Westchester due to multi-vehicle crash
Ortega Highway closed between Lake Elsinore, OC for repairs
Rookie firefighter saves life of jumper in Hollywood
Boulders crash down in Topanga area, prompting closure
More Traffic
Top Stories
President Trump defends travel ban in 1st address to troops
Duarte residents brace for muddy mess in latest rainstorm
Storm system soaks Southern California
Downey student arrested for alleged threat against school
Suspect killed in Santa Monica officer-involved shooting
Nicole Kidman: How Oscars nominee 'Lion' has roared
Meteor lights up sky above Chicago area, Midwest
Show More
Photos: Queen Elizabeth through the years
2 states fighting travel ban as executive order remains in limbo
VIDEO: 1 officer, 3 others hurt after Buena Park chase ends in crash
Simone Biles' pic with Shaq reaches new viral heights
Patriots beat Falcons, 34-28, to win Super Bowl 51 in overtime
More News
Top Video
Suspect killed in Santa Monica officer-involved shooting
Duarte residents brace for muddy mess in latest rainstorm
VIDEO: 1 officer, 3 others hurt after Buena Park chase ends in crash
Meteor lights up sky above Chicago area, Midwest
More Video