Here are the top 10 cities to celebrate July 4 in 2017, according to WalletHub

WalletHub ranked the best cities to honor Independence Day. See which destinations made the top 10. (Shutterstock)

A record 44.2 million Americans are planning to travel at least 50 miles from home during the long Fourth of July weekend, but not all Independence Day destinations are created equal.

To determine the best place to spend the holiday, personal finance site WalletHub ranked the nation's 100 largest cities in a variety of categories including availability of Fourth of July activities/attractions, affordability and even the local forecast.

Atlanta came out on top of the annual list, with San Francisco and Buffalo, N.Y., close behind. Out of the cities ranked, Newark, New Jersey was at the bottom, with Jersey City coming in at 99.

See the top 10 in WalletHub's ranking in the video above.
See more on WalletHub.com.
