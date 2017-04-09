TRAVEL

Delta passengers at LAX frustrated over 4th day of cancellations

EMBED </>More News Videos

Delta Air Lines was still playing catch-up on Sunday in Los Angeles and across the country after days of severe thunderstorms caused big disruptions at its hub airport in Atlanta.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Delta Air Lines was still playing catch-up on Sunday in Los Angeles and across the country after days of severe thunderstorms caused big disruptions at its hub airport in Atlanta.

The trouble started Wednesday as powerful thunderstorms moved across Georgia and other states in the Southeast, grounding many flights.

About 60 percent of Delta's planes use the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on an average day. As a result, the airline had to cancel 350 flights on Saturday following three days of major storms. That's on top of roughly 3,000 flight cancellations earlier in the week.

MORE: Delta buys pizza for passengers after canceling 300 flights

Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport said although they know weather is to blame, many were frustrated over the airline's handling of the situation.

"I understand weather and storms and things like that, but it's been pretty crazy," explained passenger Tom Courtney. "I was scheduled to go from Vegas to Atlanta on Wednesday. I ended up getting routed through San Diego and then here, to L.A., and I've been in L.A. since then because they couldn't get me home until today, but I'm actually scheduled to fly to New York today, so I'm actually going straight to New York."

As of Sunday morning, one flight was canceled out of LAX and two flights won't make it to the airport due to the ongoing airline issue.

Delta officials said the storms also disrupted pilot and crew rotations but hope to catch up by Sunday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
travelair traveldeltaairlineu.s. & worldLos AngelesGeorgia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
There's more to that United leggings story
Ten best cruises in the world
New laptop rule may affect your international travel
Breathtaking flower destinations around the world
More Travel
Top Stories
1 person killed on 405 Freeway crash in Long Beach
Parents charged for trying to sell their baby on Craigslist
Woman stabbed to death by girlfriend in Santa Clarita, detectives say
Person found dead inside Victorville home
Thousand Oaks teen, his family die in Oregon plane crash
US vows to keep pressure on Syria after missile strikes
Ford designs crib simulating moving car
Show More
Driver loses control, crashes into garage of La Palma home
Long Beach grand prix kicks off w/ qualifiers for IndyCar Race
Initial suspect released, another arrested in fatal Lancaster shooting
Gunman fires into crowd on Venice boardwalk; 1 wounded
White House signals new sanctions for Syria
More News
Top Video
Woman stabbed to death by girlfriend in Santa Clarita, detectives say
Parents charged for trying to sell their baby on Craigslist
1 person killed on 405 Freeway crash in Long Beach
Thousand Oaks teen, his family die in Oregon plane crash
More Video