DMV self-serve kiosk now in 20 SoCal grocery stores

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --So you need milk, eggs, maybe some bread and your vehicle registration renewed? Now it's one-stop shopping.
Just the thought of waiting in a long line at the DMV can get most drivers revved up, but now you get it done at the grocery store using a self-service kiosk.
One was just unveiled at Superior Grocers in Lynwood. It works a lot like an ATM.
You can't take a driving test this way, but the blue-and-yellow kiosk is designed for customers who need their vehicle registration card and license plate tag immediately.
This is the DMV's first grocery store location, but it's not the only one. You can now find a kiosk in a total of 20 grocery stores around Southern California.
You can find all of the locations here.