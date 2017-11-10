BUZZWORTHY

DREAM JOB: Website's opening includes living in Cancun for 6 months

EMBED </>More Videos

DREAM JOB: Live in Cancun, snap pics, make $60,000 (KTRK)

A job opening in Cancun is giving applicants the warmth of a cushy gig.

Cancun.com, which is a website that helps book accommodations to the tropical paradise on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, has an opening for a CEO: "Cancun Experience Officer."

In their description of the position, an individual or a team will be hired to live in Cancun for six months, staying at the resorts and doing the experiences of the beach town. The job period is from March to August next year.

The "CEO" will be paid $10,000 a month to take and post photos as well as write about the experience in Cancun suited for an American audience.

No experience is required to apply, the posting said.

Applicants must be fluent in written and spoken English, and applications must film a video submission to be considered. All valid applications must be turned in between Nov. 7 and Dec. 17.

You can view the job description and submit your video application at the Cancun.com website.

Related Topics:
travelmexicovacationtourismjobsbuzzworthyMexico
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
Happy birthday, Marine Corps! 5 things you may not know
Little Debbie could be getting rid of this snack
Twitter users utilize expanded character limit
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
More buzzworthy
TRAVEL
Average price per gallon skyrockets in LA since gas tax
Listeria found at LAX airline caterer
CA gas prices to increase starting Wednesday
Nose of plane carrying NBA team dented on flight to Chicago
More Travel
Top Stories
Louis C.K. admits to sexual misconduct allegations
Man found shot to death in SUV in South LA
Massive melee at Cajon High School in IE under investigation
Amazon tests in-home delivery service in LA
Bell Gardens motorcycle officer injured in Montebello crash
78 bulldogs rescued from filthy conditions at Westminster home
Aaron Hernandez's brain severely damaged by CTE, doctor says
No 911 call made after boy's deadly reaction to grilled cheese
Show More
Army serviceman stabbed after pointing out uniform error
Good Samaritans rescue man from burning car in Burbank
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players remain under house arrest in China
You can type "i" again! Apple releases update to fix glitch
Are there more Southern California police chases lately?
More News
Top Video
Louis C.K. admits to sexual misconduct allegations
Man found shot to death in SUV in South LA
Army serviceman stabbed after pointing out uniform error
Bell Gardens motorcycle officer injured in Montebello crash
More Video