Homeland Security considers banning laptops on flights from Europe to US

The Department of Homeland Security is considering banning laptops and other large electronic devices from carry-on bags on flights from Europe to the United States.

By
WASHINGTON (KABC) --
The Department of Homeland Security is considering banning laptops and other large electronic devices from carry-on bags on flights from Europe to the United States.

The move would expand the ban that took effect in March, when President Donald Trump's administration barred passengers traveling through airports in 10 Muslim-majority countries from carrying devices larger than a cellphone aboard direct inbound flights to the U.S.

Larger items on those flights have to be stowed in checked luggage. That ban was put in place after intelligence showed ISIS was developing a bomb that could be hidden in portable electronic devices.

There has been no official word on when the ban might be expanded.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Thursday is scheduled to speak with lawmakers on Capitol Hill about aviation security.
