LAX terminal shuffle almost complete

A major shuffle of airlines and terminals at LAX, which has generated some confusion among passengers, is expected to be complete by Wednesday morning. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A major shuffle of airlines and terminals at LAX, which has generated some confusion among passengers, is expected to be complete by Wednesday morning.

While some passengers reported being sent to the wrong terminals, and even missing flights, officials say overall they are pleased with how the move of nearly a third of the airport's 70 airlines has gone since it began Friday night.

The move was mostly driven by Delta Airlines' desire to move into a larger, more modern space.

"This really has been done for Delta's sake," said LAX official Keith Wilschetz. "They wanted to move to Terminals 2 and 3, they wanted to expand their operations. They couldn't do that in Terminals 5 and 6 where they were."

Among the Tuesday night moves completing the shuffle are Air Canada, Jet Blue and Hawaiian, in addition to the completion of Delta's multi-day move.
