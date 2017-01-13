  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
TRAVEL

LAX water main break disrupts Terminal 5

A water main break disrupted travelers using Terminal 5 at the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A water main break at the Los Angeles International Airport disrupted travelers using Terminal 5 on Friday.

LAX officials said the water main break was reported at about 10:30 a.m. in front of Terminal 5 on the lower arrival level of the Central Terminal.

Passengers planning to use Terminal 5 were urged to arrive early due to the curb lane in front of the terminal being closed to allow crews to access and repair the damaged water main.


There were no reported flight delays associated with the water disruption.

Officials said the damaged line was shut down and passengers were being advised to not use the bathrooms or drink from the water fountains in Terminal 5.


Portable restrooms and hand-wash stations were delivered. LAX workers were also handing out bottled water to passengers in the terminal.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
