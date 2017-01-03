TRAVEL

Long lines pack LAX on last day of holiday rush
About 2,000 more passengers than usual were traveling through Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, the last day of the holiday rush.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
About 2,000 more passengers than usual were traveling through Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, the last day of the holiday rush.

On top of the holiday travel surge, many passengers at LAX were heading home after visiting Pasadena for the 2017 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game.

"Just looking inside, it looks like a nightmare, it looks rough... hopefully we can get it, we checked in early," said traveler Matt Lane, of North Carolina.

The travel traffic comes just as the airport was recovering from a computer crash that left thousands of passengers waiting in long lines Monday night.

Social media users were sending out photos of hundreds of people in line at airports in Miami, Atlanta, New York, Washington D.C. and elsewhere, describing the situation as a "nightmare" and trying to figure out what was happening.

Customs issued a statement saying the agency was experiencing a temporary outage and later stated the outage was resolved after about four hours.

Officials said there was no indication the disruption was malicious in nature.

