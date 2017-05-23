MANCHESTER EXPLOSION

Manchester concert bombing raises travel concerns at LAX

There are renewed travel concerns after the recent terror attack in Manchester, making travelers wonder what areas are safe.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
There are renewed travel concerns after the recent terror attack in Manchester, making travelers wonder what areas are safe.

According to Brian Sumers, an aviation expert with skift.com, flight bookings decline after terror attacks. After the Paris attacks, air travel dropped 5 to 6 percent.

"We'll often see people decide not to go to Europe when there's a terrorist attack. It's not really clear what's going to happen here," he said.

Five countries in Europe - the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Belgium - are currently on high terror threat levels, according to the United Kingdom's Foreign and Commonwealth Office. On Tuesday, Britain's Prime Minister Teresa May raised the terror threat from severe to critical.

Regardless, people at LAX returning from London said they will not give in to fear and will continue traveling.

"We live in very, very upsetting times and the reality is if it's going to happen, it's going to happen," one man said.

With Britain's terror threat increased to the highest of five levels, travelers looking for reassurance will see soldiers deployed at public events and officers in key areas will be replaced with armed military forces.

"My best recommendation for travelers as a travel writer is to say go on your trip. Terrorism does happen, but it's still very rare. Don't let this scare you. Europe is still very safe, and you should go," Sumers said.

While there are no credible or specific threats at concert venues in Los Angeles, many are still heightening their security as a precaution.
