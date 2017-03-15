TRAVEL

Mexico travel warning remains in place ahead of spring break

A forensic medic investigates the crime scene where two people were shot dead by unidentified attackers in Acapulco, Mexico, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Bernandino Hernandez)

LOS ANGELES --
As many are making spring break plans, a travel warning for Americans headed to Mexico remains in place.

According to the warning issued on Dec. 8, 2016, the U.S. State Department continues to caution against traveling to certain areas of Mexico after U.S. citizens have been the victims of violent crimes, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robberies.

"Gun battles between rival criminal organizations or with Mexican authorities have taken place on streets and in public places during broad daylight," the State Department said.

The warning includes tourism hot spots including Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Mexico City. Other popular tourist areas of Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya and Tulum are not included under the warning.

The State Department says that resort areas and tourist destinations in Mexico generally do not see the level of drug-related violence and crime that are reported in the border region or in areas along major trafficking routes.

You can read the full warning on the U.S. State Department website.
Related Topics:
traveltravelu.s. & worldwarningMexico
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
More than 130 LAX flights canceled as storm pummels East Coast
Truck platooning pilot program could revolutionize trucking industry
Trump signs new travel ban that applies to those seeking new visas
$64-billion high-speed rail ready to lay some track in California
More Travel
Top Stories
Robbery suspect inadvertently shoots self in Hawthorne robbery
Shooting leaves 1 man dead near Sherman Oaks apartment building
2 people injured in separate shootings on 210 Fwy in Rialto
5-year-old boy killed in South LA hit-and-run
Police: Mom arrested for stabbing baby in University Park
White House releases 2005 Trump tax info
LASD to spend $300K to change gun belt metal colors on uniforms
Show More
Antelope Valley patients fear loss of health coverage w/ new GOP bill
Ben Affleck discloses rehab stint for alcohol addiction
This dog gets so excited for the park
'Beauty and the Beast' a live-action retelling of the Disney classic
Goodyear deflates iconic Carson-based blimp
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos