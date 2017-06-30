A record-number of Californians are traveling over the Fourth of July weekend, and many are starting on Friday by train, plane and car.According to AAA, 2.5 million people will be hitting the roads to celebrate the holiday. Gas prices are lower than last year and travelers are taking advantage, which may cause an even more congested Friday commute.At Los Angeles International Airport, 1.2 million people are expected over the holiday weekend and into Tuesday, airport officials said.Los Angeles Union Station also had a number of crowds as early as 5 a.m.Popular, busy destinations for Southern Californians include San Diego, San Francisco, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon and Santa Barbara, among others.