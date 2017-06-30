  • BREAKING NEWS Trump, South Korean president speak at joint press conference - WATCH LIVE
Record number of Southern Californians to travel over Fourth of July weekend

A record-number of Californians are traveling over the Fourth of July weekend, and many are starting on Friday by train, plane and car. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A record-number of Californians are traveling over the Fourth of July weekend, and many are starting on Friday by train, plane and car.

According to AAA, 2.5 million people will be hitting the roads to celebrate the holiday. Gas prices are lower than last year and travelers are taking advantage, which may cause an even more congested Friday commute.

At Los Angeles International Airport, 1.2 million people are expected over the holiday weekend and into Tuesday, airport officials said.

Los Angeles Union Station also had a number of crowds as early as 5 a.m.

Popular, busy destinations for Southern Californians include San Diego, San Francisco, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon and Santa Barbara, among others.
traveltrafficlos angeles international airportholiday travel4th of julycommutingSouthern CaliforniaLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
