TRAVEL

More than 130 LAX flights canceled as storm pummels Northeast, Mid-Atlantic

EMBED </>More News Videos

A powerful blizzard in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions resulted in more than 130 flight cancellations at Los Angeles International Airport. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Amid a powerful snowstorm that was bearing down on the Northeast and the mid-Atlantic on Tuesday, airlines have canceled more than 130 flights that had been scheduled to arrive at or depart from Los Angeles International Airport.

The cancellations were among the 6,000 flights that were grounded across the U.S. due to the late-season nor'easter that was dumping sleet and heavy snow on the corridor between Boston and Washington, D.C.

While conditions in Southern California were marked by sunshine and warm temperatures on Tuesday, electronic displays inside LAX listed cancellations by the dozens.

All flights out of Los Angeles to New York and New Jersey were grounded, as some passengers were told that Thursday would be the earliest day when they could travel to the Northeast by air.

Also affected were flights to and from Washington, D.C., Boston and Philadelphia.

Even attempts to travel to the Midwest presented a challenge. Two Cleveland State University students, who had come to Southern California for spring break, said their airline changed their departure status to "standby" due to uncertainty about flights to Ohio.

"I'd rather not fly - and wait - rather than get in a plane and (have) something bad happen," said Donnetta Monk. "So, I think it's all for the best."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
travellos angeles international airportsnow emergencysnow stormflights restrictedLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Northeast slammed by powerful, late-season storm
TRAVEL
Truck platooning pilot program could revolutionize trucking industry
Trump signs new travel ban that applies to those seeking new visas
$64-billion high-speed rail ready to lay some track in California
Construction of $1.6B LAX concourse kicks off at ceremony
More Travel
Top Stories
Mother who allegedly abandoned child at Riverside market identified
Northeast slammed by powerful, late-season storm
Preliminary-magnitude 3.6 earthquake strikes near Salton City
2 of 3 killed in wrong-way crash on 5 Fwy in Commerce ID'd
Lineup announced for Arroyo Seco Music Festival in Pasadena
Australian trainer explains the perfect plank
Dad from viral BBC interview calls it a 'comedy of errors'
Show More
City council votes to declare Malibu a sanctuary city
Firefighters knock down dramatic blaze at Hollywood strip mall
3.6M earthquake hits Loma Linda, followed by 3.0M near Banning
Jack Russell adorably fails at agility course
Top 7 pie shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
More News
Top Video
Mother who allegedly abandoned child at Riverside market identified
Firefighters knock down dramatic blaze at Hollywood strip mall
Top 7 pie shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
Northeast slammed by powerful, late-season storm
More Video