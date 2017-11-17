The holiday travel season is underway, and at LAX, travelers may actually get a break. There are new automated screening lanes in some terminals which could speed things up.Zorha Akhavanaghdam is impressed. "One of the hardest parts is stressing out and this makes you feel better going through the airport," Akhavanaghdam said.Franchesca Calvo has used the system in Europe and is convinced it speeds up the process. "I think it's fast, it feels more efficient, less frustrating, because you're not waiting for other travelers as much," said Calvo.The automated system allows travelers to move at their own pace. Seasoned travelers no longer have to wait for the less experienced to sort things out. "Now we can support 5 passengers at the same time, you don't have to wait to start putting items in the bin," said LAX spokesperson Aura Moore.And Moore expects to see more automated screeners in the future. Right now you will find them in terminals 7, 2, and 4.The faster lanes could not happen soon enough. According to LAX Superintendent Eve Mceneaney, this holiday travel season is expected to be another record-breaker."In total the airport expects an increase of 2.3 percent over last year's record of 2.38 million travelers," Mceneaney said. And that is just over the next 11 days.The hectic rush to get home for the holidays is upon us, and while some will enjoy the new automated screeners, most travelers will be stuck in long lines as they head to their holiday destinations.Airport officials still recommend arriving at the airport two hours before domestic flights and three hours if you are traveling internationally.