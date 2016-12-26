Over 100 delays at LAX as holiday travelers head home

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The holiday travel rush was surging again at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.
LAX officials expected a record-breaking 4.3 million passengers to pass through this holiday and now many of those fliers were making their trip home.
By Monday morning, there were a little over 100 delays in and out of LAX and only eight cancellations.
Four arrivals and four departures were canceled, and 86 incoming flights and 23 departing flights were delayed, according to the airport's website.
Friday turned into a nightmare scenario for passengers. Nearly 200 flights were impacted by delays, forcing some travelers to sleep there while others reported being stuck on the tarmac for hours.
