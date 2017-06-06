LOS ANGELES (KABC) --That end-of-summer vacation or trip home this fall won't cost a fortune - if you plan it right. Southwest Airlines announced a nationwide sale that includes one-way tickets for as low as $49.
The flight deals are available now until June 8 at 11:59 p.m. The three-day sale means you can book round-trip tickets for less than $100.
The sale only includes one-way "Wanna Get Away" fares. For longer flights, the pricing increases to $79, $99 or $129 for fares included in the sale.
One-way flights from Los Angeles International Airport to Las Vegas, San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Oakland, Phoenix, Tucson and El Paso were among those available for $49.
One-way flights from LAX to Salt Lake City start at $74, and one-way flights to Portland, Denver, and Reno/Tahoe begin at $79.
Heading to Mexico? Flights to Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta start at $104, and flights to Cancun will cost you $124.
Other deals include flights to Nashville for $129 and New Orleans for $123.
There are some restrictions. The low fares can't be used for domestic flights on Fridays and Sundays, and international travel can only be done on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
For more information, visit www.southwest.com/html/promotions.
Where will your lucky stars take you during our 3-day sale?https://t.co/kaPxjVfYRH— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 6, 2017