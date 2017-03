The cover of National Geographic Traveler April/May issue.

You may think of cruises as floating resorts, but plenty of ships help you get more intimately acquainted with ports of call.National Geographic Travel announced its "in conjunction with its April/May issue of National Geographic Traveler.From serene rivers to ocean voyages, the list features cruises that focus on specific regions, employ experts to add local insight, and can transport you to places that are otherwise hard to reach.