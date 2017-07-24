TRAVEL

Spend a night in an owl-shaped cabin for free

You can spend the night in these gorgeous owl-shaped cabins for free. (Zebra3)

Tourists visiting Bordeaux, France can now stay in an owl-shaped cabin all for free.

"Les Guetteurs," or "The Watchers," are three conjoined residences located in the southern part of France that welcome hikers to escape from the city life for a night.

The project is just one of multiple public cabins that French design collective Bruit du Frigo have commissioned in order to promote exploration in in urban areas.

These wooden owls can house up to six people at one time.


The cabins are made up of wooden ladders and round beds shaped like birds nests that can host up to six people at one time.

You can reserve your stay with The Watchers, though it may take a while since they are booked out for the next several months.
