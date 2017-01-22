TRAVEL

United Airlines issues ground stop for all US flights due to IT issue

United Airlines planes are parked at their gates as another plane, top, taxis past them at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston in 2008. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

United Airlines has issued a ground stop for all domestic mainline flights due to an IT problem, the airline tweeted Sunday afternoon.


United spokesperson Maddie King issued a statement saying crews were working to fix the issue.

"We have issued a ground stop for all domestic mainline flights due to an IT issue. We are working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and get out customers to their final destinations. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers."

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
travelUnited Airlinesflights restrictedairlineu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Wow air offering flights from LAX to Europe for $69
LAX water main break disrupts Terminal 5
Finnair Flight 666 lands in 'HEL' on Friday the 13th
VIDEO: Baby gray whale and mom glide under boat off Laguna Beach
More Travel
Top Stories
Massive storm brings rain, snowfall to SoCal
SoCal storm prompts freeway closures due to flooding
No arrests made during massive Women's March LA
Evacuation orders in effect as major weather system enters Southland
Snow prompts school closures in San Bernardino mountain areas
Five injured in violent Santa Ana car crash
At Least 1 Dead in Shooting After Attempted Robbery at San Antonio Mall
Show More
18 Dead Over 48 Hours as Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in the South
Royals right-hander Yordano Ventura, 25, killed in car crash
Thousands gather in Expo Park for Archdiocese's OneLife LA
Thousands attend Women's March LA
Women's March creates jams on LA train system
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos