United Airlines issues ground stop for all US flights due to IT issue

A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We?re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience.— United (@united) January 23, 2017
United spokesperson Maddie King issued a statement saying crews were working to fix the issue.
"We have issued a ground stop for all domestic mainline flights due to an IT issue. We are working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and get out customers to their final destinations. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers."
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.