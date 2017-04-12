TRAVEL

United offering compensation to all passengers on flight man was dragged off

Video shows security officials dragging a passenger from a United Airlines flight that the airline said was overbooked as it waited to depart from Chicago. (Jayse D. Anspach/Twitter)

CHICAGO --
United says passengers on United Express Flight 3411 are getting compensation equal to the cost of their tickets.

United spokeswoman Megan McCarthy said Wednesday that the passengers can take the compensation in cash, travel credits or miles.

Flight 3411 on Sunday night from Chicago to Louisville, Kentucky, was sold out and passengers were in their seats when the airline said it needed to find room for four crew members who were commuting to their next assignment, a United Express flight in Louisville.

A 69-year-old passenger who did not want to give up his seat wound up being dragged off the plane by security officers.

United CEO Oscar Munoz has apologized for the incident, and he vowed Wednesday that it will never happen again.
Related Topics:
travelUnited Airlinesairlineairport newsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
United CEO: 'No one should ever be mistreated this way'
VIDEO: Man's lip busted while dragged off overbooked United flight
Delta passengers at LAX frustrated over 4th day of cancellations
There's more to that United leggings story
More Travel
Top Stories
Police chase ends in Cerritos after road-rage suspect spins out
Comedian Charlie Murphy dies of leukemia at 57
El Monte neighbors say they want 'racist' sign taken down
SoCal car wash chain hacked, customer data compromised
St. Louis sues NFL over Rams relocation to LA
Witnesses detain DUI suspect after fatal hit-and-run in NoHo
Deputies shoot, kill burglary suspect in Florence
Show More
Trump says US-Russia relations may be at 'all-time low'
Teen with Down syndrome gets 'Boy Meets World' birthday wish
San Bernardino school shooting victims remembered in vigil
The Barndominium is on the market
San Bernardino school shooting suspect had arrest history
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
More Photos