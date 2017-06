Amazing video of a humpback whale made quite the splash for some boatersYou can see the massive whale breaching the water, just feet from a boat. The encounter happened off the New Jersey coast on Thursday.The unforgettable close encounter left the boaters awestruck but not at a loss for words."I didn't know if I pressed the record button, and I was like 'this better be recording,'" said Paul Ziolkowski, one of the witnesses.A humpback whale weighs, on average, about 40 tons.