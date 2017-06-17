TRAVEL

Warning: Shark chumming changes animal's behavior, puts people at risk, experts say

EMBED </>More Videos

Long Beach lifeguards believe some film crews are throwing bait in the water in order to attract sharks and capture the creatures on camera, which experts say is a dangerous move. (KABC)

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Juvenile great white sharks swimming very close to shore at Southern California beaches has become a common sight lately, but lifeguards believe some film crews are throwing bait in the water in order to attract the predators, which experts say is a dangerous move.

Chris Lowe, director of California State University, Long Beach's shark lab, sounded the alarm after reports from Long Beach lifeguard officials that some are creating potentially dangerous conditions by chumming the water or throwing in fish bait to help capture the amazing creatures on camera.

"Chumming or trying to bait the sharks in puts other people at risk because it changes the sharks' behavior. It puts them in a feeding mode when they may not be in a feeding mode, and when they turn around and leave, those sharks are still in a feeding mode," he explained.

VIDEO: Several great white sharks swim near Long Beach shore
EMBED More News Videos

Great white sharks were caught on camera by two tugboats sailors who spotted the curious beasts near their boat off the coast of Long Beach.


Earlier this year, a swimmer was attacked off San Onofre State Beach. There are no reports that chumming has led to any attacks, but it is a growing concern, experts say.

MORE: Good Samaritans recall rescuing woman after San Onofre beach shark attack

Chumming is typically done far off shore and is not illegal. Officials said boaters can be cited for throwing material into the water so close to the beach.

Lowe said whether it's chumming or other antics to draw in sharks, the real danger is that it's changing a shark's behavior.

MORE: Man captures video of great white sharks off Long Beach; sightings on the rise in SoCal

"Dragging targets around or trying to feed them from drones are not good ideas because they change the shark's behavior," he said. "That can hurt the shark and potentially hurt somebody else."

Meantime, experts said the return of all the sharks in Southern California shows a great recovery in our marine ecosystem and said residents should get used to seeing them swimming close to shore.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelsharksoceansbeachesLong BeachLos Angeles CountySouthern California
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Beautiful and sustainable eco-friendly getaways
Southwest 3-day sale includes $49 one-way flights from LAX
SoCal travelers cautious after terror attacks but 'won't live in fear'
U.S. considering laptop ban on international flights
More Travel
Top Stories
Mistrial in Cosby sex assault case; prosecutors will retry
Mom suspected of taking 3 kids from dad's Van Nuys home
23-year-old man shot, killed at Pomona family party
Uber driver recorded saying 'dream is to have drunk chick by herself'
58 missing, presumed dead in London high-rise fire
Pop-up event celebrates immigrants in Los Angeles
OC lawmaker seeks to improve pool safety
Show More
Baby rattlesnake gives Calabasas woman a scare
12-year-old screamed 'Daddy don't' during fatal stabbing
Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea, other factors, coroner says
9 alleged members of Vagos biker gang arrested in SoCal
7 Navy members missing after crash off Japan's coast
More News
Top Video
Mistrial in Cosby sex assault case; prosecutors will retry
Mom suspected of taking 3 kids from dad's Van Nuys home
58 missing, presumed dead in London high-rise fire
Uber driver recorded saying 'dream is to have drunk chick by herself'
More Video