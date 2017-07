When Philadelphia woman Devon Gallagher went on a trip around Europe, she thought of a clever way to incorporate her prosthetic leg into a photo series. She wrote the name of each city she visited on her leg.The globe-trotter said she pulled off the cool project by using special paint to turn her leg into a chalkboard. She took photos in Paris, Prague, Barcelona and Athens, to name a few.The active redditor is also known for her sense of humor. In 2016 she posted a photo from her graduation from Lehigh University joking that her college education had cost her a leg, but not an arm. Gallagher has said that her leg was amputated when she was four because of congenital bone disease.