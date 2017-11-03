Campus police at UCLA are on the lookout in an off-campus neighborhood after a thief entered homes in the middle of the night on at least two occasions.The suspect entered through a sliding glass door around 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said."It's pretty safe usually. Everybody kind of looks out for each other. You kind of know everybody on the street. You wouldn't expect it to be around UCLA normally," student Anthony Waite said.Campus police said it happened along the 600 block of Landfair Avenue and the 10900 block of Strathmore Drive.In one incident, the resident confronted the would-be thief and scared him off. In another, the thief made off with several personal items while people slept inside the home.Authorities said a door was unlocked in at least one of those instances."I just use common sense really. Like I wouldn't leave without locking my door, for sure," Hadley Boyd said.She added that she always feels very safe on the UCLA campus. Another student agreed with her.All of the victims were UCLA students and authorities want them to remain vigilant and lock their doors.