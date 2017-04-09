1 person killed on 405 Freeway crash in Long Beach

SIGALERT CANCELLATION IN LONG BEACH: NB I-405 SOUTH OF BELLFLOWER BLVD - ALL LANES OPEN — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) April 9, 2017

All lanes of the 405 Freeway in Long Beach were back open Sunday morning after a deadly crash that left one person dead.The violent two-car collision happened at 2:45 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, just south of Bellflower Boulevard, according to officials from the California Highway Patrol.It appeared a truck slammed into another car and caught fire. At least one person died at the scene and it was not known whether anyone else was injured or hospitalized.The identity of the victim was not released, and the cause of the crash remained under investigation, the CHP said.Several lanes of the 405 North were shutdown overnight and reopened by 8 a.m.