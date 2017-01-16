5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort, police say

CANCUN, Mexico --
A Mexican police officer said Monday a gunman has killed at least five people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen.

The officer who gave the information spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to give details about an ongoing investigation.

The shooting occurred outside the Blue Parrot nightclub, which was hosting an event that was part of the BPM electronic music festival.

The BPM Festival posted a statement saying four people had been killed and 12 injured.

The statement said the attack involved "a lone shooter."

BPM wrote that "the violence began on 12th street in front of the club and three members of the BPM security team were among those whose lives were lost while trying to protect patrons inside the venue."

The Blue Parrot is one of the venues at the 10-day festival in Playa del Carmen, a tourist destination that has largely been spared the violence that has hit other parts of Mexico.
Related Topics:
uncategorizedu.s. & worldshootingmass shootingMexico
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Azusa police officer fatally shoots man who pointed handgun at him
2 suspects sought in Riverside attempted kidnapping
Cargo plane crashes in Kyrgyzstan; at least 37 killed
Homeowner stops burglary from 7,000 miles away
VIDEO: Good Samaritans jump into action after crash on 5 Fwy
8-year-old boy rescued from 15-foot sinkhole in Victorville
Woman allegedly armed with knife fatally shot by LB police
Show More
Hundreds gather in Hollywood for 'Save Our Health Care' rally
Karen Bass asks public on social media if she should attend Trump inauguration
Suspect arrested after wild chase in Canoga Park
At Least 22 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip Inauguration
I-10 back open in Riverside County's Desert Center
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos