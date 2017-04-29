ABC7 Everyday May Giveaway

It's the ABC7 Everyday May Giveaway.

Fly away to Las Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards and watch the show in person on May 21.

Spend the day with three of your favorite people at Disneyland or California Adventure to experience the new Guardians of the Galaxy Mission Breakout attraction opening May 27.

Or fill 'er up! Free gas is on us.

You can also win a $500 gift card for jewelry just in time for Mother's Day.

Join us from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. to get the secret word and call in. We will be giving away two prizes each day. Mornings should be fun, so let's make this a habit!

Prizes:

  • Billboard Music Awards: There will be one (1) prize ("Prize") awarded to Winner. Prize will consist of a trip to Las Vegas, NV for Winner and one (1) guest ("Guest") to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards ("Trip"). Trip includes: two (2) fan zone passes (winner and guest will be able to walk the carpet before it opens and experience arrivals firsthand in the red carpet fan pit) plus show tickets for Winner and Guest to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 21, 2017 ("Event"); Roundtrip Coach Class air transportation for two (2) on American Airlines or its "Airline Associates" (American Eagle or the American Connection carrier) for travel between the closest city to the Winner's residence served by American Airlines or its Airline Associates and Las Vegas, NV; double occupancy hotel accommodations for two (2) nights (one room, room rate, taxes and resort fee only); and funds in the amount of one hundred dollars ($100) for transportation to and from the airport in Las Vegas, NV.


  • Disney: Four (4) Disneyland Resort 1-Day, 1- Park tickets. Ticket value $119 each (4-pack is $476). Tickets expire on March 15, 2018. Total number of tickets (100)


  • $100 Gas Cards


  • $500 Gift Cards for Kevin Jewelers
