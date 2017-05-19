  • BREAKING NEWS LA County firefighters battling brush fire in Malibu - WATCH LIVE

Boyle Heights immigrants' rights advocate detained by border patrol

A border patrol vehicle is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES --
A 22-year-old college student was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection less than a month after her mother was taken into custody.

Claudia Rueda was taken into custody while moving her family's car on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Immigrant Youth Coalition, a group Rueda is active within.

Her mother, Teresa Vidal-Jaime, was just released after being cleared of involvement in a drug bust.

Jaime was detained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after they conducted a drug raid at the Boyle Heights complex where she lives.

Deputies later said Jaime had no involvement with the drugs, but ICE detained her due to her immigration status.

Rueda rallied on her behalf and Jaime was released on bond after being held for several weeks.

The Los Angeles Immigrant Youth Coalition said Rueda has lived in the U.S. since 2001 and attends California State, Los Angeles, where she is majoring in Latin America studies.

Cal State LA released the following statement regarding Rueda's detainment.


The Los Angeles Immigrant Youth Coalition said Rueda qualifies for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, and is urging the border patrol to release her from their Chula Vista offices so she may file her DACA application.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a spokesman for the border patrol said seven people were detained in Los Angeles on Thursday as part of a "wider probe of cross-border drug smuggling."
