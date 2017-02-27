Enter for a chance to win gold package to the General Hospital Convention in Burbank on March 11-12.
This is the best way to attend the entire convention and get the following amazing benefits:
The very best reserved seats (2) in the main theater where all the major guests appear and daytime events occur! These seats are yours so you can come and go freely, and you can actually pick out your seatd on our floor plan ticketing system. Great for photographers too!
Complimentary in-person autographs with fantastic guests including in alphabetical order: Rebecca Budig, Leslie Charleston, Matt Cohen, Michael Easton, Rebecca Herbst, Carolyn Hennesy, Roger Howarth, Finola Hughes, Wally Kurth, Michelle Stafford, James Patrick Stuart, Donnell Turner, Maura West, Laura Wright, Dominic Zamprogna, and Jackie Zeman.
Guided tour of the General Hospital sets -- You will get the chance to see the actual shooting sets of General Hospital and get details from your knowledgeable tour guide.
First to get autographs: You are in the front rows -- you get the idea! You get to the guests earlier than other attendees.
Complimentary admission to the "SATURDAY NIGHT EVENING CONCERT": You keep your same great seats you have for the day for this event as well! House band DROP ZONE is the anchor of the evening tentatively joined by several of our GH guests.
Preregistration: You get set for the weekend with your credentials before other patrons (generally the night before the convention occurs) and you get the first crack at the exclusive merchandise, and any available autograph and photo op tickets!
Wristband access: You'll get a special color-coded wristband and collectible credential for GOLD Package Holders. Once you get set you don't need to wait again!
Admission to the vendors and photo ops area.
The right to renew your same exact seat (or try to do better) for the following year's convention in Burbank, if applicable.
For complete sweepstakes rules click here: http://woobox.com/offers/rules/svvg5o
Enter here: http://woobox.com/svvg5o
For more information: http://generalhospitalconvention.com
