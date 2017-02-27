Enter for chance to win tickets to LEGOLAND California Resort to experience new LEGO® Star Wars: The Force Awakens Miniland Model Display

A galaxy far, far away expands inside LEGOLAND California Resort this spring. NOW OPEN, the new LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Miniland Model Display features a 16-foot long Finalizer. The area has six exciting scenes from The Force Awakens including Rey's rescue of BB-8, Poe and Finn's escape and of course, Kylo Ren! But that's not all that's new. At the LEGOLAND Water Park, Surfers' Cove opens this summer with racer-water slides. LEGOLAND California Resort has more than 60 rides, shows and attractions including the LEGOLAND Hotel with new LEGO NINJAGO rooms opening in the spring!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 3/26/17 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Open only to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email address per day. Prizes do not include accommodations or transportation. Void where prohibited. For complete sweepstakes rules click here: http://woobox.com/8ut4ch/rules

Enter here: http://woobox.com/8ut4ch

Prizes:

(25) PRIZE WINNERS WILL RECEIVE A:
- FAMILY 4-PACK OF TICKETS
