Enter for chance to win tickets to LEGOLAND California Resort to experience new LEGO® Star Wars: The Force Awakens Miniland Model Display

A galaxy far, far away expands inside LEGOLAND California Resort this spring. NOW OPEN, the new LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Miniland Model Display features a 16-foot long Finalizer. The area has six exciting scenes from The Force Awakens including Rey's rescue of BB-8, Poe and Finn's escape and of course, Kylo Ren! But that's not all that's new. At the LEGOLAND Water Park, Surfers' Cove opens this summer with racer-water slides. LEGOLAND California Resort has more than 60 rides, shows and attractions including the LEGOLAND Hotel with new LEGO NINJAGO rooms opening in the spring!
