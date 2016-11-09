Enter for a chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Reagan Library's Interactive! The Exhibition.
INTERACTIVE!: THE EXHIBITION is now open at the Reagan Library! Experience virtual reality, see the first ever 3-D printed car, play 1980s video games and get an up-close look at iconic Hollywood characters, including a roving R2D2 from Star Wars, a T-800 endoskeleton from The Terminator, and a full-size Alien from the "Alien" films. Seek out resources on Mars with a remote-control version of the rover from the hit film "The Martian." Check out jetpacks, Marty McFly's hoverboard and even meet Baxter the Robot!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 2/19/17 at 11:59pm PT. Open only to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email address per day. Prizes do not include accommodations or transportation. Void where prohibited. For complete sweepstakes rules click here: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/acx54v
(25) PRIZE WINNERS WILL RECEIVE A 4-PACK OF TICKETS
Enter here: http://woobox.com/acx54v
