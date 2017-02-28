Enter for your chance to win tickets to see Disney On Ice presents Dream Big in Ontario!

Enter a world where adventure is awaiting and courage leads the way at Disney On Ice presents Dream Big.

Through enchanted pixie-dust, Tinker Bell takes you on a journey of beloved Disney tales LIVE ON ICE. Make a splash with the fearless dreamer Ariel as she yearns to explore life above the waves. Watch Rapunzel, Cinderella and Belle as they learn about the power to make their own magic. Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf from Disney's "Frozen" as they learn that true love is the greatest magic of all.

Be there to discover a whole new world with the daring Jasmine, and join Snow White, Aurora and Tiana as they remind you to always be strong, kind and fearless. High-flying jumps, daring acrobatics, breathtaking skating and lovable Disney friends make this an experience your family will never forget. Believing is just the beginning when Disney On Ice presents Dream Big skates into your hometown!

Tickets must be used on Friday, April 28, 2017, at 7 p.m. or on Sunday, April 30, 2017, at 5 p.m., depending on availability.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 4/24/17 at 4 p.m. PT. Open only to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email address per day. Prizes do not include accommodations or transportation. Void where prohibited. For complete sweepstakes rules click here: http://woobox.com/offers/rules/46355w

Enter here: http://woobox.com/46355w
