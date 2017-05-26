The summer comes alive at Knott's Berry Farm this year, with new headline shows, one-of-a-kind interactive entertainment and a brand-new thrill ride. Knott's summer fun kicks off with the return of Ghost Town Alive!
Guests can unlock adventures with new characters, influence new storylines and take on new challenges in this "alive" version of Ghost Town. The summer entertainment continues with the return of Circus of Wonders, the traveling circus show that brings awe-inspiring stunts and death defying acrobatics to the old west.
The park's recently installed Sol Spin adds new hair-raising thrills to Fiesta Village. The new ride sends guests on a thrilling topsy-turvy adventure over 6 stories high as the ride rotates in all directions on one of six spinning arms.
Knott's Soak City Waterpark kicks off with a splash this summer season! Orange County's largest water park is the perfect family destination to cool off during summer as it debuts two brand new water slide towers, Shore Break and The Wedge. Plus Soak City has undergone a 2-acre expansion and thematic renovation, which includes new shaded seating areas, spacious cabanas and a newly remodeled Longboard's Grill. Grab your swimming trunks and sunscreen and plan your day at Knott's Soak City!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 6/11/17 at 11:59pm PT. Open only to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email address per day. Prizes do not include accommodations or transportation. Void where prohibited. For complete sweepstakes rules click here: http://woobox.com/offers/rules/fwr6u6
Enter here: http://woobox.com/fwr6u6
