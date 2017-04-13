Motorcycle rider beheaded in San Bernardino freak accident

(Shutterstock)

SAN BENRARDINO --
A motorcycle rider has been decapitated in a freak accident in San Bernardino.

Authorities say 27-year-old Fabian Zepeda was killed Tuesday morning when he drove into a wire stretched across a road from a snapped utility pole.

Police tell the Riverside Press-Enterprise that minutes earlier, a driver lost control of a Ford Taurus, which hit a mailbox and ran across a lawn.

Coroner's officials say the car then hit a wooden telephone pole that snapped in half, and a tension wire fell across Macy Street.

Zepeda drove into it and was beheaded.

Police say the driver didn't appear to be intoxicated and wasn't immediately arrested pending further investigation.
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
5 injured, 2 critically, when fire rips through 2 homes in Pacific Palisades
Hiker rescued in Eaton Canyon after ordeal stuck in tree
Vigil held for San Bernardino school shooting victims
Power knocked out to thousands in Hollywood after crash
9-year-old injured in San Bernardino school shooting 'recovering well'
'The Promise' raises awareness about the Armenian genocide
Surveyors still measure California snowpack the old-fashioned way
Show More
Penn. man accused of beating kids, using dog shock collar
Craving burger, 8-year-old drives dad's van to McDonald's
Little girl narrowly misses being shot in Arizona barbershop
Biotech company develops gum that can detect cancer
Advocacy group asks for meat ban in LA school meals
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
More Photos