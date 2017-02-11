Rescue crews search LA River after car found in water near South Gate

Rescue crews are searching the Los Angeles River after a car was found in the water in South Gate near the 710 Freeway.

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) --
A car found in the Los Angeles River in South Gate triggered an urgent search of the water, but the effort was called off after an hour when no victims were located.

The car may have been stolen, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department official.

The car was reported in the water around 9:40 p.m. near the 710 Freeway and Imperial Highway.

Authorities were not sure how long the vehicle had been in the water before it was reported.

DEVELOPING: We will provide details as they become available.

City News Service contributed to this report.
