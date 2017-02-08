Shooting suspect arrested after chase ends in crash in South LA

A shooting suspect was arrested after crashing into several vehicles during a high-speed crash through downtown and South Los Angeles.The suspect in a white Mercedes was believed to be wanted in connection with a shooting. Police chased him in the downtown Los Angeles area, and an officer-involved shooting occurred at once point at a downtown parking structure. It was unclear if anyone was injured.Police followed the driver as he fled at high speeds over surface streets and then onto the southbound 110 Freeway. He exited at Florence, continuing at a high rate of speed before he hit more than one vehicle on surface streets.After smashing one car, the driver stopped and officers were able to take him into custody.One of the cars he smashed into overturned on its side, leaving a female driver trapped inside. A group of officers were able to push the vehicle up enough to pull out the woman. She appeared to suffered head injuries, but was able to walk away from the scene with assistance.