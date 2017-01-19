Suspects arrested after chase through East LA, downtown

El Monte police chased suspects over freeways and surface streets through the San Gabriel Valley and East Los Angeles Thursday night.

El Monte police chased suspects over freeways and surface streets through the San Gabriel Valley and East Los Angeles Thursday night.The chase began around 6:24 p.m. in the area of Lower Azusa Road and Cedar Avenue in El Monte. It was not immediately known why the suspects were being pulled over initially. It appeared three people were inside the Honda Accord.The California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Police Department assisted El Monte as the chase went over the 605 and 10 freeways, as well as surface streets, and the driver weaved in and out of traffic.Officers tried several times to make a PIT maneuver to force the vehicle off the road, but they were unsuccessful.Eventually the chase came to an end on surface streets in Boyle Heights, as officers successfully pinned in the vehicles and the occupants appeared to be taken into custody.