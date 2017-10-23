USC cancer center sends aid to hospital in Puerto Rico

Two doctors at the University of Southern California's Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center asked their bosses for help sending desperately needed medical supplies to Puerto Rico.On Sept. 20, Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico, leaving behind a devastated United States territory. Electricity to much of the island is still out and much-needed food and supplies are being shipped in.Then there's the need for medical supplies -- that's where USC's cancer center comes into play.Inside the facilities supply room, medical necessities for cancer patients are being gathered to be shipped to the island.Two doctors, one born and raised in Puerto Rico, came up with the idea to ask USC if the cancer center would help out after a colleague and fellow doctor in Puerto Rico reached out asking for help.Their bosses at USC said yes.The supplies will be shipped out Tuesday and hopefully will arrive by the end of the week. After that, the doctors will wait for another list from their colleagues in Puerto Rico on what else is needed.