Valley Glen jogger fights off attacker; suspect sought

A sketch was released Thursday of a man suspected of assaulting a woman jogging near Los Angeles Valley College in the Valley Glen area.The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the man, accused of attacking the jogger at about 6 a.m. Thursday along Fulton Avenue near Hatteras Street.Police said he approached the woman from behind, grabbed her and tried to pull her to the ground. She fought back, kicking and elbowing him until she broke free. Then, she called 911 and followed the suspect for about 20 feet until she lost sight of him, police said.The suspect is described as a Hispanic man. He stands about 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a thin built, goatee and is approximately 25 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black workout pants.Police were reminding people in the area to remain watchful, walk in pairs and be prepared to call for help"Go with a friend and not go alone, that's another possibility. Let your family or friends know your location," said Officer Rosario Herrera of the LAPD.Anyone with information on the suspect was urged to contact the LAPD. To remain anonymous, call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.