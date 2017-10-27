Valley Glen jogger fights off attacker; suspect sought

EMBED </>More Videos

A sketch was released Thursday of a man suspected of assaulting a woman jogging in the Valley Glen area. (KABC)

By
VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A sketch was released Thursday of a man suspected of assaulting a woman jogging near Los Angeles Valley College in the Valley Glen area.

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the man, accused of attacking the jogger at about 6 a.m. Thursday along Fulton Avenue near Hatteras Street.

Police said he approached the woman from behind, grabbed her and tried to pull her to the ground. She fought back, kicking and elbowing him until she broke free. Then, she called 911 and followed the suspect for about 20 feet until she lost sight of him, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man. He stands about 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a thin built, goatee and is approximately 25 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black workout pants.

Police were reminding people in the area to remain watchful, walk in pairs and be prepared to call for help

"Go with a friend and not go alone, that's another possibility. Let your family or friends know your location," said Officer Rosario Herrera of the LAPD.

Anyone with information on the suspect was urged to contact the LAPD. To remain anonymous, call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
assaultjoggingsketchlapdValley GlenLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Wildomar Fire doubles to 700 acres; 200 homes evacuated
Bruce Paddock pleads not guilty in child porn case
Dodgers, LA fans ready for a win in Game 3 against Astros
CHP officer charged in LA County with possession of child porn
Regal theaters to test charging more for box office hits
10-year-old arrested, charged with felony after police chase
Doctor testifies that Palmdale boy, Gabriel Fernandez, was brain dead
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
Show More
3 officers charged in 2015 beating of teen boy at LA County Fair
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving in Fla.
Trump border wall prototypes to be tested with hammers, axes
Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person in the world'
Dodgers donuts being served in Woodland Hills ahead of Game 3
More News
Top Video
Wildomar Fire doubles to 700 acres; 200 homes evacuated
Bruce Paddock pleads not guilty in child porn case
10-year-old arrested, charged with felony after police chase
Regal theaters to test charging more for box office hits
More Video