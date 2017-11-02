A driver possibly wanted for vandalism and traveling at high speeds led authorities on a chase through Los Angeles Thursday night.The pursuit started around 8:30 p.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway in Santa Monica. The suspect traveled at speeds as high as 100 mph before hitting some moderate traffic closer to Los Angeles.At times the suspect weaved through traffic and drove on the carpool lanes and the right shoulder. As there was a break in traffic, the suspect picked up speeds before slamming their brakes to avoid hitting slower cars.The suspect continued on the freeway and then exited Arlington Avenue, blowing stop signs and lights at intersections.At one point, authorities attempted a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect, but the patrol car bumped into an innocent person's vehicle instead.Shortly after that, the suspect stopped his vehicle and slowly stepped out of the car.Authorities searched the vehicle and then took the suspect into custody when it was deemed safe.