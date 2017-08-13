A brazen burglar broke into an Anaheim home in broad daylight and made off with thousands of dollars in property. Police released surveillance video in hopes of catching the thief.The burglary occurred in the morning hours sometime in mid-June at a home near Weir Canyon Road and Serrano Avenue, but investigators just made the video public on Saturday.According to police, the man forcefully entered the home through the front door, then walked upstairs.He then came back down with more than $6,000 worth of jewelry, checks and car keys, stuffed inside a duffel bag.The suspect was described as a white male in his 30s, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds with short, black hair, a black goatee and tattoos on his left arm.If you have any information about this ongoing investigation, you're urged to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.